AL Senator challenging Virginia College on collecting loan payments

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Emily West graduated from Virginia College in 2016 with an Associates of Applied Science degree in Diagnostic Medical Sonography.
She wanted to be an ultrasound technician.
Two years later, she still hasn't found work and owes more than $20,000 in private student loans.
“I’m on unemployment deferment. Twenty-eight thousand for a two-year program. That’s not including what I spent out of pocket,” said West.
West says she was shocked in 2018 when Education Corporation of America closed all of its campuses, including Virginia College.
West claims all of the financial incentives and job placement help she was promised by the institution never materialized.
“The school was also supposed to pay for our registry’s for us to take. One of each of or registry’s- four total. We have no way of getting that money now,” West said.
The test, according to West, cost between $200-$350.
Even for graduates like West, Jones says her degree is now less valuable and can affect job placement. For West, it’s an uphill battle she intends to fight.
"Don’t give up. I’m not going to give up. I’m not going to give up looking for a job,” said West. “I worked hard for my degree.”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.