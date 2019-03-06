The Woolworth’s Crispy Pork Milanese Sandwich

Pound each pork chop until it is 1/3 inch thick. Whisk together egg, salt, pepper, Dijon and ½ and ½ until well mixed. Place in shallow flat pan. Put breadcrumbs in another pan and pecorino separately in another. Cover both sides of pork liberally with cheese. Dip in egg mixture and coat liberally with panko. Heat oil in a pan and fry until crispy and cooked through.