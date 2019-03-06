The Woolworth’s Crispy Pork Milanese Sandwich

Crispy Pork Milanese Sandwich
Serves 4
Pork Milanese
4 4 oz. boneless pork chops
3 eggs
2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. cracked black pepper
1 tbs. Dijon
2 tbs. ½ and ½
4 oz. freshly grated pecorino
1.5 cups panko breadcrumbs
Pound each pork chop until it is 1/3 inch thick. Whisk together egg, salt, pepper, Dijon and ½ and ½ until well mixed. Place in shallow flat pan. Put breadcrumbs in another pan and pecorino separately in another. Cover both sides of pork liberally with cheese. Dip in egg mixture and coat liberally with panko. Heat oil in a pan and fry until crispy and cooked through.
Aioli
1 cup of mayo
1.5 tbs. of calabrian chiles, chopped
1 tsp. of calabrian chile oil
Combine all ingredients in a bowl, add salt to taste.
Savoy and Sweet Pepper Slaw
2 cups savoy cabbage, shredded
1 cup finely sliced red bell pepper
Dressing for Slaw
2 tsp. minced shallot
1 tsp. minced garlic
.5 tsp. fresh thyme
1 tbs. minced fresh parsley
¼ cup olive oil
¼ cup canola oil
2 tbs. fresh lemon juice
2 tbs. whole grain mustard
2 tsp. agave syrup
¼ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. black pepper
Combine all ingredients in bowl. Whish until emulsified. Adjust seasoning to taste. Liberally dress cabbage and peppers with vinaigrette to taste.
To Assemble
Dress bread with aioli. Add one piece of crispy pork. Top with slaw on your favorite sandwich bread.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.