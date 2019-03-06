We’ll see one more day of cold temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Wednesday! It is a frigid start to the morning with many locations in the 20s. When you factor in a northwest wind at 5-10 mph, it feels like it is in the upper teens and lower 20s in many locations. Wear layers and bundle up as you walk out the door. We will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with a few passing clouds. Temperatures will remain well below average. Our average high temperature for 3/6 is 64-degrees. We will likely be 15-20 degrees below average with highs climbing into the mid to upper 40s.
First Alert: Get ready for one more night of freezing temperatures. A clear sky and a calm wind will allow our temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 20s. Freeze Warning continues through Thursday morning. Protect your plants, pipes, and pets!
Warming up: Temperatures will finally warm up starting tomorrow. Southerly winds should push high temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s Thursday. Morning lows will also climb into the 40s and 50s starting Friday morning.
Unsettled Weekend: Moisture will begin to increase across the area Friday. Best rain chance looks confined in North Alabama Friday. Best areas to see rain will be in parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. Highs Friday in the mid to upper 60s.
Severe Weather Saturday: Models continue to show a potent system developing to our west Saturday. Rain and storms will likely increase Saturday evening and into the overnight hours. Instability looks to be increasing along with high wind shear. We’ll have to watch this system closely. Some of the potential threats with this system includes isolated tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. We’ll keep you updated throughout the week on specific details as we continue to get the latest data.
Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive the latest weather information.
