Tuscaloosa sales tax fails council vote

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - A plan to raise the sales tax in Tuscaloosa by one cent failed a city council vote tonight.
Mayor Walt Maddox says he thinks it was the wrong decision by the council, but he does respect their decision.
With this extra cent, he had planned to make Tuscaloosa competitive in what he called this “21st century technology driven environment”. It was projected that the sales tax would have generated almost $250 million over the next 10 years.
Maddox says he wants to be competitive with cities like Chattanooga, Huntsville and Nashville.
“Now were just going to have to continue doing the best job that we can," said Maddox. "But the improvements at the airport, a conference center, the expansion of river walk, at this point, those things just cannot happen.”
Several folks spoke against the tax, and one person was in favor of it improving the airport. Meanwhile, Mayor says they’ll get back to work tomorrow and he’s interested in hearing from those who said they have ideas on how to accomplish all this without the sales tax.
