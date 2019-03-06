Sheriff: All missing accounted for after east Alabama tornado

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Just days after a preliminary EF-4 tornado devastated the Beauregard community, Lee County officials say all residents have been accounted for, and the death toll remains at 23.
Investigators were able to track down the “seven to eight” people who were still missing as of Tuesday, according to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.
Several victims remain in hospitals. Coroner Bill Harris says four are in critical condition.
A couple of corporations have stepped up to help with funeral costs for the victims. Harris said The Poarch Band of Creek Indians has committed $50,000 to the victims. Another corporation has also stepped up to cover the funeral costs, but they wish to remain anonymous.
Harris said the funds and disbursements will be distributed through the East Alabama Medical Foundation. There will be no administrative costs.
Mike Jordan with the Southern Division of Alabama Power says power has been restored to all of those who can receive power. He said 116 residences couldn’t receive power.
The sheriff said that is the approximate number of houses destroyed in the storm.
Crews will now move into a recovery mode to continue to assist the community affected by Sunday’s storms, the sheriff said.
Jones says volunteers will slowly be allowed to enter the area on Wednesday. Volunteers must have proper ID and wrist bands.
Disaster survivor assistance teams will also begin to canvas the area in order to reach out to victims who need financial assistance, Alabama EMA Director Bill Harris said. Harris says they are looking into securing grants to help with assistance in debris cleanup.
Kevin Laws with the National Weather Service says 11 tornadoes were formed during Sunday’s event. Looking ahead, Laws says all eyes are on the weekend. According to the First Alert Weather Team, there could be a developing severe weather threat.
All Lee County Schools will remain closed until Tuesday, March 12. However, teachers and staff will return on Monday, March 11.
