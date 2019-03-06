Samford study may unlock secrets to improving your workout

A team of researchers from Samford’s Kinesiology Department monitored 12 men as they worked out and found that each person performed, on average, 2.5 more repetitions of a bench press if his preferred genre of music was playing. Roughly, athletes can improve their workouts by 15-20 percent according to the findings of this study. Each participant was also asked his level of motivation following each set. They reported being less motivated during sets they listened to non-preferred music.