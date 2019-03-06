Protecting peaches in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Peach farmers in Chilton County are crossing their fingers as they face another night of sub-freezing temperatures.
The Easterling family has been in the peach business for about 70 years. They seemed to know with all of that warm weather we had earlier could put part of their crops at risk with temperatures dropping into the 20s this week.
For the last two nights, Kenyon Easterling has rented a pilot and a helicopter to fly over his family’s peach farm. The helicopter was to try and force down any sort of warm air they may have to keep the peaches from freezing.
Peaches need freezing weather to grow, but once the warm weather hit some trees started to bloom and that put them at risk.
Easterling said he could lose up to seventy percent of the crop and that wouldn’t be bad because they always trim their fruit anyway. So what does he think of his crop now?
“We don’t know. We are going to look at it in a couple of days after we get some heat on them. Cut some buds. My assessment: we are going to have some peaches,” Kenyon Easterling said.
Easterling expects these should be good eating peaches too. Temperatures may only hit about 30 on Wednesday night in Chilton County, so he may not have the helicopter running. He also knows he will have to keep an eye on the weather for the next few weeks.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.