President approves expedited disaster declaration for Lee County

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - President Donald Trump approved Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for Lee County after Sunday’s storms.
The president approved the request Tuesday, one day after Ivey put in the request.
“President Trump has been very gracious and pledged his unwavering support to Alabama since the devastating storms and tornadoes struck Alabama over the weekend. Twenty-three lives were lost and dozens of Alabamians were injured,” said Ivey. “This is a difficult time for the state of Alabama, but knowing that we have this additional assistance, and the support of our president and folks across the country, we will get through this together. We will recover, and we will lift up Lee County in this time of need.”
Assistance will come in the form of grants for temporary housing and and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance Program will provide assistance to Lee County residents.
President Trump will also visit Alabama Friday to see the areas devastated by Sunday’s tornado that killed 23 people.
