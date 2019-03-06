PEECH grants helping Chilton County educators

CHILTON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Teachers and educators in Chilton County have some additional dollars to help inspire students. It’s because of “PEECH” grants - Partners Enhancing Education in Chilton County.
Businesses and others donate funds to the Chilton County Education Foundation and they give out grants each year to educators who apply for grant funds, sometimes getting up to $1,000.
In an effort to boost learning in the STEM programs of science and math, the Jemison High School library now has new kits to stimulate learning. The $1,000 grant given to Library Specialist Lori Ferris was also used to buy some additional book series for young adults.
Educational dollars have been tight in the county. The PEECH grants are open for any educator in Chilton County to apply for funding through a grant process.
People at the high school who received the grant will tell you they are getting additional material they otherwise would not get.
“They promoted 21st century libraries ever since the last five years. I had to incorporate different things, but I didn’t have the funding,” Ferris said.
Jemison High School’s band director also got a $1,000 grant. The money will be used to get a computer program to map out complicated marches for the band during football games and other events.
“We are very fortunate to have any extra source of funding. There is just not a lot out there. Any extra source of funding is super helpful,” said David Bromley.
Teachers and educators can apply for the funds each year and could receive grants for consecutive years.
