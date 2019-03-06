Ordinary citizens can become heroes with CERT training

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Here in Birmingham, it’s not if severe weather hits, it’s when.
But would you know what to do, or how to help out, in the aftermath of a natural disaster like the tornadoes in Lee County?
The problem is, a lot of people would answer ‘no’ to that question.
But there are multiple programs available right here in Jefferson County that teach skills to help emergency responders who may be overwhelmed in widespread disasters.
It’s called CERT, which stands for Community Emergency Response Team.
“A lot of times, you get on the scene, you see people from CERT, it’s a relief,” said CERT Coordinator for Birmingham Lt. Orlando Reynolds. “You have some boots on the ground that can answer some of the questions that normally untrained citizens are not able to do.”
Lt. Reynolds says these are the peak times for severe weather and they need your help.
Some skills you’ll learn include conducting light search and rescues, setting up medical treatment areas, applying basic medical techniques, and helping reduce survivor stress.
