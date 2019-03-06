Matt says we’ll see one more day of cold temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Wednesday! It is a frigid start to the morning with many locations in the 20s. When you factor in a northwest wind at 5-10 mph, it feels like it is in the upper teens and lower 20s in many locations. Wear layers and bundle up as you walk out the door. We will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with a few passing clouds. Temperatures will remain well below average. Our average high temperature for 3/6 is 64°F. We will likely be 15-20 degrees below average with highs climbing into the mid to upper 40s.