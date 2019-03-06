Lee County tornado damage: “Worst I have ever seen.”

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Cleanup efforts continue in Lee County Tuesday as residents come to terms with what happened there 48 hours earlier.
The death toll from Sunday’s storm continues to stand at 23 people.
“I remember coming through the area pretty often and seeing the house out there. And to pull up and there is completely nothing, it’s devastating,” said Chastity Curry, who lives near the devastation.
“I’ve been a police officer since September of 1988, and this is the worst I have ever seen,” said Captain Bobby Kilgore, Opelika Police.
Most of the affected area is still blocked off to everyone except residents, first responders, and workers.
Kim Young said the tornado came within about a half mile of her home.
“It’s devastating. It was horrible. I had no clue it did all this damage. We were in the storm shelter. We could hear it, but we couldn’t tell how far or how close it was,” she said.
