K9 on the beat, nabbing crooks in Chilton County

CLANTON, AL (WBRC) - Clanton’s Police Department is giving high marks to a new officer on the beat. Max the K9 has been officially working for the police since October.
Max has been trained and is still learning, but if you look at his record, it’s pretty impressive. Meeting school kids and getting bad guys.
On Wednesday, Max is undergoing continuous training at the Jefferson State Community College Clanton campus. He was smelling out possible drugs hidden behind an obstruction.
Max has been visiting schools, meeting with students all over Chilton County. He has taken part in various tracking routines. There have been 24 searches which has lead to ten drug arrests.
Max travels in an SUV that has been specially equipped to protect him by Protection for Paws from overheating. The fan will turn on and windows go down letting his handler and owner Captain David Clackley know there is a problem.
Clackley will tell you Max is geared to work all sorts of jobs in law enforcement. “To him it’s all a game. The way we train with the dogs, to him, it’s fun. It’s like letting your kids out to play at the playground. They will give it their all. They will wear themselves down. When he is tracking or looking for someone, that is all it is," Clackley said.
Max belonged to Clackley and he did volunteer work with the department. But after K9 training, he officially became a part of the police department.
