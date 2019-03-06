Heart Gallery Alabama: Eric

Eric, born October 2002, is a laid back and friendly young man. He enjoys electronics, music, camping, playing basketball, swimming, hunting, and outings.
Eric loves going out to eat, with his favorite restaurants being Chinese buffets. His favorite subject in school is P.E., because he enjoys getting fit and healthy. His favorite sport is basketball. Eric aspires to one day become a pilot.
He defines adoption as finding the family you are looking for while they are also looking for you.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
