Health and wellness is big for business in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Company’s are not calling people in business as employees, but rather as team members, these days. Work productivity remains number one, however businesses are focusing more and more on health and wellness in the workforce.
“It is all about team building and moral,” said Mark Vines, corporate recruiter for Mcleod Software. “It’s about building relationships and getting to know your co-workers. We all have jobs to do, but to get the most out of a team member you have to like those around you, who you work with and the environment in which you do your particular task.”
In April of 2019 the fifth annual Corporate Challenge will take place in Birmingham. It is an event that promotes team building along with health and wellness within a business. Team registration has already begun at www.bhamcorporatechallenge.com
