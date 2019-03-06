Gadsden railroad crossing to be repaired when weather allows

GADSDEN, AL (WBRC) - A Gadsden area railroad crossing that has bedeviled motorists will soon get a makeover.
The track crosses Highway 278/431 also known as East Meighan Boulevard and leads directly to the Goodyear plant.
Motorists started a drive via Facebook to contact ALDOT and the Alabama and Tennessee Railroad to get the highway paved and a rubberized railbed installed.
Currently, the road is rough and there are small potholes directly next to the tracks. The crossing is located near two shopping centers, two new car dealerships, and a row of restaurants.
One driver says the rims on his car were damaged at that crossing.
Another says it damaged a rear spring on his Audi.
“A couple of months ago, I drove across it a little quicker than I should have, and ended up breaking a spring on my suspension on my car, and so, just trying to get it fixed so it doesn’t happen to anybody else,” Nathan Headrick said.
Many of the people on Facebook say it's near a part of the highway that often flash floods during heavy rains, including some of the most recent, and believe that is a factor.
Gadsden Director of Engineering Heath Williamson says he has heard the motorists and their complaints and take them seriously. He says his department, ALDOT, and workers at the railroad plan to work together repave that area soon. He says the biggest problem is the only time they feel they can do the work is overnight on weekends since the area is so heavily traveled. And all of the most recent weekends have rain and storms in the forecast.
Williamson says their long term solution is a new concrete rail bed, which could be a longer wait. He says it could take up to six months.
