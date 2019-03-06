FIRST ALERT: Another Freeze Warning Wednesday night

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We ended up with a low of 24 degrees in Birmingham this morning. Dealing with plenty of sunshine and temperatures are warming up into the low to mid 40s at the noon hour. We will continue to see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph.
First Alert: Get ready for one more night of freezing temperatures. A clear sky and a calm wind will allow our temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 20s. Freeze Warning continues through Thursday morning. Protect your plants, pipes, and pets!
Warming up: Temperatures will finally warm up starting tomorrow. Southerly winds should push high temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s Thursday. Morning lows will also climb into the 40s and 50s starting Friday morning.
Unsettled Weekend: Moisture will begin to increase across the area Friday. Best rain chance looks confined in North Alabama Friday. Best areas to see rain will be in parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. Highs Friday in the mid to upper 60s.
Severe Weather Saturday: Models continue to show a potent system developing to our west Saturday. Rain and storms will likely increase Saturday evening and into the overnight hours. Instability looks to be increasing along with high wind shear. We’ll have to watch this system closely. Some of the potential threats with this system includes isolated tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. We’ll keep you updated throughout the week on specific details as we continue to get the latest data.
Daylight Saving Time Begins: Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend. We “spring” forward one hour early Sunday morning. We may lose an hour, but we’ll gain an extra hour of sunlight in the evenings which should be nice. Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive the latest weather information. Have a wonderful Wednesday!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.