FIRST ALERT: Another freeze warning tonight

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s become an all too familiar story around here lately, another weekend storm system and a threat of strong thunderstorms. We will be closely monitoring the weather setup for Saturday as another cold front is expected to impact the state, with a round of heavier rain and thunderstorms. Our forecast remains on track, with another big warm-up by Saturday, followed by rain and storms beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing into the overnight. Highs this weekend will be reaching into the low 70s.
A complex of storms is expected to develop to our west on Saturday and as this activity moves east, this will bring a threat of severe storms between 12 p.m. and 12 a.m. This could linger past midnight across far eastern areas, depending on the speed of the system. Once the higher resolution guidance picks up on the system we will be able to fine tune the timing. I would plan on a threat of storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Lightning will be a concern with all storms so be checking our first alert weather app for lightning alerts and severe weather alerts throughout the afternoon and evening on Saturday.
FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT: In the short term, another freeze warning will be in effect for tonight, with lows in the mid-20s. Tonight, the wind will be much calmer and with a clear sky, temperatures will be coldest in the outlying locations. The good news is we will have a good supply of sunshine for tomorrow, with a more comfy feel for outdoor activities. Highs should easily reach the low 60s.
Temperatures will remain well above freezing tomorrow night and as the milder air and moisture return kicks in on Friday. Scattered showers will be possible. We will have the threat of heavier rain and storms on Saturday followed by a period of dry and cooler weather on Sunday and Monday. Another storm system will bring a good chance of rain by the middle of next week and as the atmosphere begins its transition for the arrival of this system, a few showers could develop as early as Monday night. I will have more specifics on this system and the long range in my forecast starting at 4 p.m. on WBRC FOX6.
