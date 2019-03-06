FIRST ALERT: Another freeze warning tonight

Temperatures will remain well above freezing tomorrow night and as the milder air and moisture return kicks in on Friday. Scattered showers will be possible. We will have the threat of heavier rain and storms on Saturday followed by a period of dry and cooler weather on Sunday and Monday. Another storm system will bring a good chance of rain by the middle of next week and as the atmosphere begins its transition for the arrival of this system, a few showers could develop as early as Monday night. I will have more specifics on this system and the long range in my forecast starting at 4 p.m. on WBRC FOX6.