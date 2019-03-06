Family, friends desperate to find tornado victim’s motorcycle vest

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The family of one of the 23 people killed in the tornado in Beauregard Sunday is desperately searching for one of his cherished possessions.
Marshall Lynn Grimes was a member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association, and his family and friends are looking for his motorcycle vest.
Grimes’ stepdaughter Brooke Waldrop said Grimes’ daughter Kayla Grimes was injured in the storm. Waldrop said her stepfather’s fiancée, Sheila Creech, and Kayla’s friend Taylor were also killed in the storm.
Kayla Grimes was one of the 90 people injured. She is in a hospital recovering.
The funeral service for Marshall Lynn Grimes is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Cornerstone United Methodist Church. The family has requested that motorcyclists lead the procession.
Marshall Grimes’ last post on Facebook was around 10 a.m. Sunday morning - the day of the storm. In the post he said, “For those it was concerned we’re home safe before the storm getting ready for the cold weather God bless have a marvelous day.”
According to the CMA’s Facebook page, they’ve been around since the mid 1970s and have over 900 chapters across the country, including 20 in Alabama. Its Facebook page says it has over 136,000 applicants.
