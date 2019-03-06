Birmingham Crossplex, UAB ready for NCAA Div. I Indoor Track National Championships

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - They are the best athletes in the nation, and this weekend more than 150 teams and more than 600 runners, hurdlers, jumpers and throwers will pile into the Birmingham Crossplex for the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field National Championships.
“This is as close to the Olympic-caliber as you’re going to see in person ever. Most of the athletes are going to be in the Olympics for their various countries or the United States,” said UAB head track coach Kurt Thomas.
Over the past week, the Birmingham Crossplex upgraded parts of the Mondotrack to make sure the athletes are competing on one of the best surfaces in the world. The Crossplex replaced new pole vault and long jump runways, and repainted the entire 200 meter track.
“So it is going to feel fast and be fast, and that makes a big difference. It’ll feel more springy,” said Thomas.
The new Mondotrack is the same surface used in the Summer Olympic games.
“We see ourselves as the top indoor facility in the country and we want to keep it that way so we want to have the best technology when these athletes and teams are coming to our track,” said Birmingham Crossplex Marketing and Development manager Preston Kirk.
This is the second time the Birmingham Crossplex will host the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field National Championships. The meet starts this Friday, March 8 and concludes March 9.
