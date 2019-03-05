Tuscaloosa car dealership hosting Tide for Tigers relief drive after Lee Co. tornadoes

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Of course, Tuscaloosa will never forget the loss of lives and devastation left behind the April 27th, 2011 tornadoes.
Now it is paying it forward, reaching out to its rival Auburn.
The Auburn campus wasn't impacted, but Lee County is Auburn's home.
Products like toothpaste, tooth brushes, toilet paper, and bathing soap are needed for the Tide for Tigers tornado Relief Drive.
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is partnering with Julio Jones Kia Mazda to take donations to help those impacted by the tornado in Lee County. The donation truck at the dealership already has some goods in it ready to send there. But it could use a lot more. Toiletries, cleaning supplies, diapers and non-perishable food items were all requested.
"Well, when got hit here in 2011 I believe, communities helped us. And, it’s just communities helping each other,” said Deborah Wilson with Julio Jones Kia Mazda
Cash donations are also accepted at the car lot. The truck will be there until at least Friday.
