Treatment, not jail for drug offenders in Walker County

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s office is taking a different approach with some drug offenders that does not involve jail.
"He got on the phone and he said hey man I just want to thank you guys for intervening in my life. I'm at a place now where my life has totally changed," said Walker County Deputy and Public Information Officer TJ Armstrong.
It’s been only a month a half since the new administration has been in office.
One thing they started immediately was the “Mercy Project,” a carryover from Sheriff Nick Smith’s time as Cordova’s police chief.
“Even six weeks in he’s starting to mentor other people,” said Armstrong.
The person Armstrong is talking about is the first person to sign up for the Mercy Project, essentially a drug amnesty program for people who want to enter treatment. The man is already on his way to getting clean and made a point to tell Armstrong.
The way the program works: any addict who walks into the Walker County Sheriff’s office with the remainder of their drugs and drug paraphernalia will not be charged with a crime, but instead will be placed into a treatment program.
“It’s kind of like an amnesty program and we go from there with an evaluation and tailor a plan, a treatment to get them where they need to be. No two drug addictions are the same, so no treatment can be the same as another one,” said Armstrong.
People interested in the Mercy Project can call the sheriff’s department or even register online.
"Once they fill that out it shoots an email straight to my phone, and we’ll reach out and contact that person immediately,” said Armstrong. "Eventually we’re going to go county wide and our goal is to have every police department on board inside Walker County.
For more on the Mercy Project visit the official website https://walkercountysheriff.com/mercy-project.html
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.