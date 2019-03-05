Questions still surround Rock the South road study

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Things are moving along slowly for Cullman County’s largest music festival.
Rock the South has now presented its traffic study to city and county officials. City councilman David Moss didn’t share specifics of the study but did say they still have a lot of questions.
The road study was presented last Thursday. So far, the county has yet to sign off on it. And of course, the city cannot grant an event permit until the county gives the green light.
Many have expressed their opinions against the music festival moving from Heritage Park to 140 acres of farmland just south of Cullman. Organizers have started selling tickets even though they have not obtained a permit for the event.
"It's a little bit unusual I guess, but I know they're confident that they can get it done but I know both the county and the city are going to make sure everything, you know there's a lot at stake as far as safety and all that. They're going to make sure everything is right before we grant any permits,” says Moss.
Headliners for the event include: Florida Georgia Line, Brooks and Dunn, and Kid Rock. That same roadway failed a road study a few years back when the city wanted to build a warehouse on the land.
