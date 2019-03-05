Protect your home from unwanted pests during cold weather

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - As bitterly cold weather hits Alabama, homeowners need to be aware of unwanted pests.
As the temperatures drop look out for ways to protect you home from critters who may want to get inside.
A Cook’s Pest Control Technical expert says the colder weather does increase their business.
“When it gets cold a lot of times we run into rodent issues. Really more mice than rats,” Stephen Gates said with Cooks Pest Control.
Gates said they also get called about other pests during this time of year.
“Even this year we have dealt with squirrels and raccoons. Usually we turn them over to the wildlife control people who work in that field,” said Gates.
Don’t make your home a target, especially if you have pet food or other types of food in the basement.
“You will find droppings a lot of times or you will find dog food that has been chewed on or bird seed that has been chewed on,” says Gates.
Also check out your garage door’s rubber seal to see if the pest has attacked it to get inside. A metal or thick rubber bin should help protect food items.
Gates suggests calling an expert to get rid of intruders. Gates said you can try to take care of it on your own but they have a lot of tools control a situation like these invasions. You can buy rodent bait to do it yourself but be careful.
“Some people may buy rodent bait and do it on their own. Unfortunately non-targets such as dogs or children may get into that,” said Gates.
