Pelham City Hall closed for air testing

PELHAM, AL (WBRC) - Pelham City Hall is closed while air quality testing is conducted.
Last week the city was alerted to a spot in the city council chamber. The area has been tested to determine if it was mold.
The fire chief said it hasn’t been determined that it was black mold, but based on those results, they wanted to exercise an abundance of caution and closed city hall. More testing is underway, and results should be available in the next 14 days.
People needing building permits can go to the water department. Meanwhile, administrative staff are being housed at the police department.
City council meetings will take place in the courtroom inside the police department and courthouse.
