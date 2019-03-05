Names of 23 Lee County, AL tornado victims released

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Lee County officials held a morning news conference Tuesday in which they released the names of the 23 victims of Sunday’s devastating storms and provided updates on the search and recovery efforts.
Those victim’s range in age from 6 to 89 and are identified as:
- Armondo (AJ) Hernandez, 6
- Charlotte Ann Miller, 59
- David Dean, 53
- Emmanuiel Jones, 53
- Eric Jamal Stenson, 38
- Felicia Woodall, 22
- Florel Tate Stenson, 63
- Henry Lewis Stenson, 65
- Irma Gomez-Moran 41
- James Henry Tate, 86
- Jimmy Lee Jones, 89
- Jonathan Marquez Bowen, 9
- Maggie Delight Robinson, 57
- Mamie Roberts Koon, 68
- Marshall Lynn Grimes, 59
- Mary Louise Jones, 83
- Mykala Waldon, 8
- Raymond Robinson Jr., 63
- Ryan Pence, 22
- Sheila Creech, 59
- Taylor Thornton, 10
- Tresia Robinson, 62
- Vicki Braswell, 69
Seven of the victims were from the same family, authorities confirmed.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says about seven our eight people are still considered missing at this time but added the death toll has not changed, as of Tuesday, from 23.
Search efforts are continuing but have been narrowed down to specific areas of concerns in the hardest hit areas, Jones said. Heavy equipment is being brought in to help move material during the search. Jones also confirmed that there hasn’t been a single arrest made, to date, against suspected looters.
Officials with the EMA are asking those who are still missing family members or friends to submit a form on the EMA’s website. A Volunteer Reception Center will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Smiths Station, according to Lee County EMA Director Kathryn Carson, and volunteers are encouraged to come register to help.
Carson said the county will soon start collecting debris that has been pushed up to the road’s edge, but it needs to be separated to some degree with appliances, wood and other pieces separated from more vegetative debris.
Members of the media were escorted to the hardest hit area Tuesday morning, the Beauregard community.
Reporter Bethany Davis toured some of the damage and says it’s tough to imagine what happened in this area on Sunday. During Today in Alabama, she showed a home with only a foundation and kitchen counters left.
“Pieces of the house, like the kitchen sink, doors, racks from the dishwasher, a bible, landed about 100 yards away,” Bethany said.
Lee County deputies say the homeowner is currently recovering in a Birmingham Intensive Care Unit.
Donations have been pouring in for storm victims. Officials say they are currently overwhelmed with the response and are asking that donations be held onto until they can find a place to sort them.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.