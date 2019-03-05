More potholes expected because of recent weather

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Potholes are a problem for Jefferson County and it is a problem that is expected to grow because of recent weather.
In Norwood, you have to be careful. A pothole recently opened up and it’s a big one. It’s a problem that Jefferson County Commissioners have been hearing about from drivers for a while now.
“There was one on Morgan Road that was probably six to eight inches deep that we had to to call the road crew out Saturday to take care of,” Jimmie Stephens, Jefferson County Commissioner said.
Commissioners said the cold snap and more rain will only add to the problem.
“The massive amount of rain we have gotten is going to wash out potholes that are preexisting. It’s going to make it much worse,” Joe Knight, Jefferson County Commissioner said.
The county is already spending $10 million on paving work this year, but there are a lot of roads that need help. “They have more than 2,000 miles of roads in Jefferson County that has been neglected,” Lashunda Scales, Jefferson County Commissioner said.
There is a paving schedule for paving work in all county districts. The county’s road department is ready to roll on fixing problem potholes. The only hold up is the weather.
“The cold, because you can’t go out and pave when it’s 30 degrees, that has to be put off. The immediate need is potholes - we will get it done as quickly as we can,” Knight said.
If you spot a pothole that could be a threat to your vehicle or the public’s safety, contact the county commissioners or the appropriate city government.
