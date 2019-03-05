Miami Fusion: Cuban Cauliflower Rice Bowl

March 5, 2019 at 11:42 AM CST - Updated March 5 at 11:42 AM

Ingredients:

Shredded cauliflower seasoned with olive oil

Garlic

Sofrito

Salt and pepper

Onion

Black Bean Salsa

Pico de gallo

Sweet potato

Directions:

First steam your cauliflower add your garlic, oil, and sofrito cook for 6 minutes then slice your tomatoes, onions, cilantro ‚jalapeno make a salsa add olive oil ,vinegar and lime.

Finally peel, slice, and saute your sweet potato with a little brown sugar, garlic pepper, salt, olive oil and butter until it gets caramelized.

Put it all together in a bowl.

Cauliflower rice first, then black bean, pico de gallo, onion, and sweet potato on top.

