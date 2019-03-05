Matt says cold temperatures continue today and tonight

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! It is a cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s. We are dealing with a mostly cloudy sky early this morning, but the clouds should clear out and we'll see plenty of blue sky and sunshine today. A disturbance to our south and east is producing rain and a mixture of sleet/snow, but the moisture is moving out and away from us. High temperatures expected to climb into the mid 40s this afternoon with a northwest wind at 10-20 mph.
First Alert: The freeze warning has been extended into tonight and through Thursday morning. With a clear sky tonight, I think temperatures will be colder tonight than what we are seeing this morning. Many areas could drop into the low 20s. With a deep freeze likely, it is important to make sure you protect your plants and pipes. Bring your pets inside too!
Sunshine Continues: We’ll see more sunshine Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will slowly moderate into the upper 40s Thursday and highs near 60°F on Thursday. We’ll likely remain dry with cold mornings and cool/mild afternoons. We will likely see another night of below freezing temperatures Thursday morning.
Rain Returns This Weekend: Moisture will begin to increase ahead of our next cold front Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will likely soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few storms are possible Saturday evening as a cold front inches closer to the area and instability slowly climbs. There is potential to see a few strong or severe storms Saturday evening, but the details remain unclear. We will continue to monitor the forecasts and let you know if the threat for strong and severe storms increase.
Reminder: Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend. We “spring” forward one hour early Sunday morning. We may lose an hour, but we’ll gain an extra hour of sunlight in the evenings which should be nice.
