Greensboro Police catch Tuscaloosa County robbery suspect

GREENSBORO, AL (WBRC) - Law enforcement credited the partnership that exists between different departments that allowed Hale County authorities to catch the suspect in a Tuscaloosa County armed robbery Saturday.
Madison Johnson says the suspect came into Buddy’s Food Mart on Highway 69 South and robbed one of her clerks.
“She was shocked. She opened the register and gave him what she had,” Johnson, the store’s manger, explained.
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies accuse Ray Wilson of Perry County of committing the crime.
Johnson said security cameras recorded everything. “He put his hand on the counter at first. And then he put his hands in his pockets and as soon as she got to here. he pulled the gun out of his pocket, put it into her face,” Johnson added.
Investigators accuse him of driving south on Highway 69 into Hale County. Authorities there said the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department issued a ‘be on the look out’ for Wilson’s vehicle.
Greensboro police officers caught up with him there. “They wrecked out into a pasture. Both suspects exited the vehicle where they were caught on foot,” according to Greensboro Police Chief Michael Hamilton.
“It makes me feel good to know that we have people like that that are going to do what they can to get these people and arrest them and get them out of here,” Johnson concluded.
Wilson is charged with robbery and is being held on a $30,000 bond. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say the man in the car with Wilson was an innocent bystander and has not been charged in the case.
