FIRST ALERT: Hard freeze Tuesday, Wednesday nights

Rain Returns This Weekend: Moisture will begin to increase ahead of our next cold front Friday and Saturday. Most areas will be mainly dry on Friday except our northwest counties where showers are possible. The driest weather sets up on Saturday morning than compared to the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will likely soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Best rain chance will likely occur Saturday evening into Sunday morning and models are indicating we could add another 1-1.5 inches of rain over the weekend.