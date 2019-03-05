FIRST ALERT: Hard freeze Tuesday, Wednesday nights

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The sunshine feels nice today, but it sure is chilly outside with temperatures in the 40s. Tonight you’ll have to repeat what you did for last night because it’s going to drop into the lower 20s once again.
First Alert: The freeze warning is in effect through Thursday morning. With a deep freeze likely, it is important to make sure you protect your plants and pipes. Bring your pets inside too! Dry and sunny weather will persist through Thursday and temperatures really start turning around for us by Thursday afternoon. So tomorrow afternoon will be the last day in the 40s and then we get to start enjoying 60s.
Rain Returns This Weekend: Moisture will begin to increase ahead of our next cold front Friday and Saturday. Most areas will be mainly dry on Friday except our northwest counties where showers are possible. The driest weather sets up on Saturday morning than compared to the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will likely soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Best rain chance will likely occur Saturday evening into Sunday morning and models are indicating we could add another 1-1.5 inches of rain over the weekend.
Severe Potential Saturday: The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a risk for strong and severe storms for parts of the Central Plains extended into Dixie Alley. We can’t rule out the potential to see a few tornadoes and damaging winds Saturday night. We are still several days away so the forecast will likely change. We just want you to circle Saturday evening as a day you might need to be weather aware. Look for additional updates on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
Reminder: Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend. We “spring” forward one hour early Sunday morning. We may lose an hour, but we’ll gain an extra hour of sunlight in the evenings which should be nice.
Tracking chilly weather.
