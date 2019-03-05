FIRST ALERT: Hard freeze Tuesday night

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! It has been a very cold start to the morning. Birmingham dropped to 24 degrees this morning with some locations dropping into the lower 20s. We are soaking in the sunshine with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s as of 12 p.m. High temperatures today are expected to climb into the mid 40s. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph will likely make it feel colder.
First Alert: The freeze warning has been extended into tonight through Thursday morning. With a clear sky tonight, I think temperatures will be colder tonight than what we are seeing this morning. Many areas could drop into the low 20s. With a deep freeze likely, it is important to make sure you protect your plants and pipes. Bring your pets inside too!
Sunshine Continues: We’ll see more sunshine Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will slowly moderate into the upper 40s Thursday and highs near 60 degrees on Thursday. We’ll likely remain dry with cold mornings and cool/mild afternoons. We will likely see another night of below freezing temperatures Thursday morning.
Rain Returns This Weekend: Moisture will begin to increase ahead of our next cold front Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will likely soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Best rain chance will likely occur Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Models are indicating we could add another 1-1.5 inches of rain over the weekend.
Severe Potential Saturday: The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a risk for strong and severe storms for parts of the Central Plains extended into Dixie Alley. We can’t rule out the potential to see a few tornadoes and damaging winds Saturday night. We are still several days away, so the forecast will likely change. We just want you to circle Saturday evening as a day you might need to be weather aware.
Reminder: Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend. We “spring” forward one hour early Sunday morning. We may lose an hour, but we’ll gain an extra hour of sunlight in the evenings, which should be nice.
