Cold temperatures continue today and tonight

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! It is a cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s. We are dealing with a mostly cloudy sky early this morning, but the clouds should clear out and we’ll see plenty of blue sky and sunshine today. A disturbance to our south and east is producing rain and a mixture of sleet/snow, but the moisture is moving out and away from us. High temperatures expected to climb into the mid 40s this afternoon with a northwest wind at 10-20 mph.