1918 Catering: Shrimp and grits
Ingredients:
4 cups of water
salt
pepper
1 pound of Shrimp, peeled and devained
1 cup of Grits
3 tablespoons of butter
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
6 pieces of turkey sausage
4 teaspoons of lemon juice
2 tablespoons of parsley
1 cup thinly sliced scallions
1 large garlic clove, minced
Directions:
1) Bring water to a boil. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add grits and cook until water is absorbed - about 20-25 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in butter and cheese.
2) Rinse shrimp and pat dry. Cook turkey sausage in a large skillet until browned. Cook shrimp until it turns pink. Add lemon juice, turkey sausage, parsley, scallions and garlic. Saute for 3 minutes.
3) Spoon grits into serving bowl. Add shrimp mixture and serve immediately. Enjoy!
