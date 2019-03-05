1918 Catering: Shrimp and grits

By WBRC Staff | March 5, 2019 at 1:54 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 1:54 PM

Ingredients:

4 cups of water

salt

pepper

1 pound of Shrimp, peeled and devained

1 cup of Grits

3 tablespoons of butter

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

6 pieces of turkey sausage

4 teaspoons of lemon juice

2 tablespoons of parsley

1 cup thinly sliced scallions

1 large garlic clove, minced

Directions:

1) Bring water to a boil. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add grits and cook until water is absorbed - about 20-25 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in butter and cheese.

2) Rinse shrimp and pat dry. Cook turkey sausage in a large skillet until browned. Cook shrimp until it turns pink. Add lemon juice, turkey sausage, parsley, scallions and garlic. Saute for 3 minutes.

3) Spoon grits into serving bowl. Add shrimp mixture and serve immediately. Enjoy!

