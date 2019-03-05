Alabaster FD issues 312 orders to vacate apartment complex

ALABASTER, AL (WBRC) - The Alabaster Fire Department has issued 312 orders to vacate the premises at Wellington Manor Apartments after those units were found to have fire safety violations.
Officials say the violations are associated with the fire protection system, including fire sprinkler heads and smoke detectors.
Wellington Manor Apartments are located on County Road 68 in Alabaster.
Regular, annual inspections at the apartment complex were made by a third party company back on February 25. During that inspection, code violations were found.
The following day, the fire department in Alabaster notified management then conducted an onsite inspection, confirming the reported concerns.
On February 27, the fire department notified management they would need to inspect all units at the complex.
On Tuesday, the fire department and members of the Alabama Fire Marshal’s office conducted inspections on 312 units at the complex. All 312 units were found to have fire and life safety violations to an extent that all occupants were advised to vacate.
The Alabaster FD says they will work with management of Wellington Manor to inspect each unit as they are repaired to meet code requirements.
