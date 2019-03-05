AL disaster relief organization needs donations, volunteers to send to Lee Co.

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - An Alabama nonprofit called Hatching Hope is planning to hit the road with a truckload of items for people who lost everything in Lee County.
But before they do that, they need your help.
As crews with heavy machinery work to clear the damage in Lee County, Hatching Hope founder Keli Wright loads up a truck with anything and everything storm victims would need.
“Diapers, wipes, toilet paper, paper towels, day to day items,” said Wright.
Hatching Hope volunteers will distribute the items to storm victims in Lee County later this week.
Wright said when the group started, they were a disaster relief organization for people displaced from apartment fires.
But now, three years later, they’ve grown.
The group has served 6,000 children, families, and pets, so far.
But with this tornado hitting so close to home, Wright said being able to help is special. “I’m extremely excited because I’ve been in their position before,” she said. “I’ve survived a tornado when I was in college. And I know what it feels like. And we lost our house to a fire in 2010.”
Wright said they’ll have two trucks and two trailers leave for Lee County Thursday night. Until then, they need your help collecting items and signing up to volunteer.
She hopes with every box donated to a storm victim, they’re hatching hope for a better tomorrow.
“It’s really great to give people an opportunity to open their hearts, and take this in, and restore faith in humanity. It’s really a cool experience,” Wright said.
If you’d like to donate or sign up to volunteer, click here.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.