Airbnb initiates Open Homes Program for East AL, GA residents displaced by tornado

(WTVM) - Airbnb has opened its Open Homes Program to help residents displaced in Lee County, Alabama following recent severe weather.
The program is recruiting hosts to provide free housing in Southeast Alabama and Southwest Georgia for the residents between March 4 and March 25. The Open Homes Program is a global disaster response initiative that makes it easy for Airbnb hosts to provide space for people in need.
To sign up a home for the program or to find housing, click here.
