Work Week Forecast: Unpack your heavy coats!

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Who’s ready for some cold weather?
The good news is by next weekend temps will return to the 60s, but you’ll need a jacket for most days leading up to it.
Monday jumps right in, with wind chills for your morning commute in the lower teens and daytime highs still in the 30s.
Tuesday provides a small warm-up, with temperatures reaching the lower 40s, but Wednesday’s morning temps are back in the 20s.
More bad news to go with cold temperatures is Friday is also expected to include rain, with a chance of storms. The wet weather will consume our area by midday.
