WBRC FOX6 News to host ‘Together for Alabama’ Tornado Relief Telethon

"As residents of Alabama and members of the broadcast community, we are devastated by the loss of life and the many homes, businesses and churches destroyed by tornadoes Sunday,” said Sharon M. Tinsley, Alabama Broadcasters Association President. “It's always difficult to look at the images after a disaster but, when it's your neighbors and so many of them are gone - it's especially hard to accept. We will come TOGETHER FOR ALABAMA as a group on Wednesday, March 6 to raise money and collect needed items for those who've lost so much. Broadcasters are always there for the communities they serve and at times like these, we bring everyone together in a way like no other."