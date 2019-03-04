Tips for plants during the upcoming freeze

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Subfreezing temperatures are expected for a few days this week, so if you already have a head start on your garden for the year, there are some things you’ll want to do.
“If you haven’t planted it, wait,” said Sallie Lee, Urban Regional Extension Agent for the Cooperative Service.
At the Botanical Gardens, you do see a lot of flowers planted. But they are cold weather plants. If you have vegetables or maybe even roses, you’ll want to take some steps to protect them when the temperatures fall below freezing.
“If they are very tender, like just barely up. You may want to put an extra layer of straw or something over them, even cover them with a sheet or blanket,” Lee said.
Lee believes most plants should be alright. Adding pine straw or two inches of mulch will also provide extra protection against the freezing weather. “Let’s say you planted a rose bush and it’s a very small rose bush. Make sure the roots are mulched well that kind of thing.” Lee said.
Another tip: If you use a sheet, you might want to be extra careful with a young plant by putting up stakes to rest the sheet on and not harm the plant. “If you got vegetables or fruit that are starting to bud, cover them with a sheet very gently. If you use anything like plastic, make sure you take it off as soon as the sun shines,” Lee said.
The majority of your plants should be OK, even with subfreezing weather for a few hours. Temperatures are expected to warm up by Friday and this weekend, but remember we will have winter for most of March. So hold off on your major planting if you can.
If you have any questions, contact the Jefferson County Extension Service.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.