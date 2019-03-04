Suspect in custody for fatal domestic physical altercation

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police have a suspect in custody after a fatal assault.
Officers responded to St. Vincent’s East around 5:45 p.m. Sunday to a report of an injured female that appeared to suffer an assault. The victim had succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
Investigators say the victim was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle driven by a person who was identified as the suspect and taken into custody.
We will provide more information when it is available.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.