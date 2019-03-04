Summit held to address concerns of school shootings

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Education leaders from around the country are in our area Friday to talk about school shootings. Teachers, students and experts are brainstorming this weekend at Ross Bridge.
This was all organized by the National Coalition for Safe Schools.
Teachers, students, and leading experts will voice their concerns and share ideas.
Mountain Brook students will also be there, presenting their Ted Ed talks to the summit and then hold a town hall style discussion. they’ll talk about guns, bullying, and social anxiety.
“We’re taught how to barricade ourselves in and keep all of us and the students safe. Tonight, or this weekend, we want to address the root of the problem. You know, why are so many students acting out in such a violent way, how do we identify these kids and get them help before they get to this point? And if we can solve that, we don’t need to worry about barricading ourselves in,” said Brian Copes with Hoover City Schools.
The summit began tonight and runs through Sunday.
