Sloppy 12-11 home loss ends Iron’s undefeated season

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Iron offense couldn’t figure it out Sunday.
Turnovers plagued Birmingham and lead to its first loss of the year, 12-11.
San Antonio (2-2) forced five fumbles and two interceptions, which didn’t allow the Iron (3-1) offense to find consistency.
“I need to see some more things, but we all do," Iron head coach Tim Lewis said. "We’re going to go back to the grind and go back and watch some video and see what we have going on. We’re going to take a look and see to see if we can get more guys open and the ball to them. That’s really the job of the coaches; we take responsibility for everything that happens on the football field. The players are doing everything they can to win a football game and hat’s off to them. They work their tails off. We just have to help them find more ways to be successful.”
Luis Perez threw for 202 yards on 19 of 39 passing to help move the ball, which Birmingham’s rushing effort finished the contest with 85 total yards. Brandon Ross led the team with 64 yards.
The Commanders’ rushing attack was led by Kenneth Farrow II, who gashed the Iron for 142 yards on 30 attempts.
Birmingham welcomes the league’s only undefeated team, Orlando, next Saturday. The game starts at 1 p.m.
1ST QUARTER
Commanders 3, Iron 0 - Rose 39-yard field goal (2:24 left)
2ND QUARTER
Commanders 3, Iron 3 - Novak 33-yard field goal (0:31 left)
3RD QUARTER
Commanders 9, Iron 3 - Williams 12-yard run (1:34 left) (2-pt. no good)
Commanders 12, Iron 3 - Rose 20-yard field goal (4:01 left)
4TH QUARTER
Commanders 12, Iron 11 - Richardson 1-yard run (1:41 left) (2-pt. good)
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.