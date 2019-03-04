Production for Netflix movie underway in Anniston

ANNISTON, AL (WBRC) - Production has begun on a Netflix movie being shot in Anniston.
"The Devil All the Time" stars Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, Bill Skarsgård and Haley Bennett. It is being directed by Antonio Campos.
They were filming on Tenth Street in front of the Peerless Bar and Grill with a number of 1950s vehicles present Monday. Anniston police had each end of that block closed to traffic.
According to the Internet Movie Database, the movie "follows a cast of compelling and bizarre characters from the end of World War II to the 1960s in rural southern Ohio and West Virginia.
The production team has released very little information and even told us to leave this area and stop recording video.
Local business owners say they've signed non-disclosure agreements with the film producers, so they can't comment either.
In a story WBRC did in February, the director of Longleaf Studios in Jacksonville - which isn’t involved in the movie - says a movie would mean a lot to the area’s economy.
"It really should mean a lot to this community, we've been waiting a long time for a big project like this. We're hopeful everything works out, we're sensitive to the fact that this is their project and their story," Pete Conroy told us at the time.
A casting agency has put out a call for the movie, look for people to play homeless people and young couples.
An old Texaco station has been repainted and lettered to resemble an old Sinclair gas station, and a 1960s era Royal Crown Cola ad has been painted on the side of a building, as part of the movie’s set in Anniston.
