Opelika real estate agency collecting donations for storm victims

OPELIKA, AL (WBRC) - People across the state of Alabama are already coming together to help those hurt by the Lee County tornadoes.
The Denson Group in Opelika is currently collecting donations.
They have already taken one load of donations to Lee County and are about to take another. They will continuing collecting items throughout the week.
Right now they are collecting things such as baby wipes, bottled water, toothbrushes, snack bars and toilet paper.
Tiffany Denson and her husband own the real estate group and say they knew something needed to be done.
“I think we all talk about it and pray about it but we need to do something, so put boots to the ground,” said Tiffany. “So we just thought, you know what, we are going to do that this morning.”
If you want to donate, you can drop items off at The Denson Group. Their address is 458 South 10th Street Opelika, AL 36801. If you can’t make it by their office, you can also have donations shipped straight to them through Amazon Prime.
