Louie Consoli: Italian Pizza Steak Sandwich

Ingredients:
1 lb thin sliced sirloin
12 slices of pepperoni
8 oz sliced Italian sausage
1 onion chopped
12 slices mozzarella cheese
8 oz pizza sauce
Pinch of oregano and Pecorino Romano Cheese
4 12 inch sub rolls
Directions:
1. In a large skillet on medium heat saute sirloin, sausage, pepperoni and chopped onions till browned. About 10 minutes.
2. Fill each sub roll with mixture and top with mozzarella cheese and bake for about 5 minutes at 350 degrees to melt cheese and toast roll.
3. Top with warm pizza sauce, oregano and Pecorino or parmesan cheese
