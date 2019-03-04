2019 Kids & Jobs Program

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - If you’re a Birmingham teenager who wants to make money this summer, the time to apply for FOX6 Kids and Jobs is now.
If you’re between ages 16 and 21, you have until Friday, April 5 to submit your application packets to the Mayor’s Office Division of Youth Services downtown. For those ages 14 and 15, bring your completed applications to the Bill Harris Arena next to the Crossplex at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 6.
The Division of Youth Services and the Birmingham business community have now partnered with WBRC FOX6 for 25 years to help teenagers find summer work.
