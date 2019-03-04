Inmate convicted of murdering Alabama man stabbed to death

Steven Eric Mullins (Source: ADOC)
SPRINGVILLE, AL (WBRC) -An inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville has been stabbed to death by another inmate, prison officials say.

Steven Eric Mullins, 45, was found unresponsive last week inside a housing area. He was airlifted to an area hospital where he died a few days later.

Mullins was convicted of capital murder in the 1999 murder and kidnapping of a gay man, Billy Jack Gaither in Coosa County.

The Department of Corrections’ Investigations and Intelligence Division is filing capital murder charges against 50-year-old Cristopher Scott Jones who is a suspect in Mullins’ stabbing.

Cristopher Scott Jones. (Source: ADOC)
Jones is serving a 25-year sentence for a 2011 murder conviction in Shelby County. Mullins was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for Gaither’s murder.

ADOC agents are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

