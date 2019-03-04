Inmate convicted of murdering Alabama man stabbed to death

SPRINGVILLE, AL (WBRC) -An inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville has been stabbed to death by another inmate, prison officials say.
Steven Eric Mullins, 45, was found unresponsive last week inside a housing area. He was airlifted to an area hospital where he died a few days later.
Mullins was convicted of capital murder in the 1999 murder and kidnapping of a gay man, Billy Jack Gaither in Coosa County.
The Department of Corrections’ Investigations and Intelligence Division is filing capital murder charges against 50-year-old Cristopher Scott Jones who is a suspect in Mullins’ stabbing.
Jones is serving a 25-year sentence for a 2011 murder conviction in Shelby County. Mullins was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for Gaither’s murder.
ADOC agents are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.