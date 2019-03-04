Hoover officials respond to video showing students ‘engaged in disturbing conduct’

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools and a city councilman have released statements after a video surfaced of Hoover School System students engaged in a conversation filled with racially insensitive and anti-Semitic comments.
The video is believed to have been recorded at a private residence last weekend and posted to Instagram.
It shows several teenagers standing in a living room while making disturbing statements about the Holocaust, Jewish people and African-Americans. Many of the teenagers are holding plastic cups and laugh after several of the controversial remarks.
We are not publishing the video because no crime has been committed.
Hoover City Schools released a statement Monday morning:
“We have been made aware of a recently posted video that features Hoover School System students who appear to be engaged in disturbing conduct. The activity apparently took place this past weekend at a private residence. Although it was not part of any school function, the conduct in question is in direct conflict with our school system’s values and its mission. Our school administrators are carefully investigating the situation in order to assess our options under the Code of Student Conduct. In the meantime, the Hoover school community may be assured that the Board, together with its administrative and instructional staff, remains steadfastly committed to maintaining and strengthening a school culture that encourages and embraces diversity, inclusiveness, and tolerance.”
Hoover city councilman Derrick Murhpy has also released a comment on the video:
“I am saddened by the words and thoughts of these children. There is no excuse for hate speech; or hate for that matter. This does not represent our city. As a parent, I sincerely pray for all of the parents represented in the video—whether they are also struggling with the same hate or are simply blindsided by their children’s thoughts. There is precedent for the school district to take action even though the conversation did not happen on school grounds. I have full confidence in school leadership on handling this situation.“
