Help for Tornado Victims: Pet Supplies Plus collecting donations for animals in storm’s path

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Collection drives are already underway to help the people impacted by the deadly tornadoes that tore through Lee County, Alabama. But pets need our help too.
That’s why Pet Supplies Plus is gathering donations for the animals who may also be without a home, food, or have lost their owners to the storm.
“It’s just really important to help. If you were in their shoes you would want to be helped, anything like that means the world,” says Remington Hill. He works at the Pet Supplies Plus in Pelham and says as soon as they heard about the storms, they knew they needed to help.
The store has a history of community outreach, collecting supplies for local shelters and animal outreach organizations. For the next week, they will focus on donations for the Lee County Humane Society. The donations will then be distributed to the animals in need.
Some of the donations needed:
- Cat and Dog Food, dry or canned
- Leashes and leads
- Toys and Treats
- Dog beds
- Monetary donations
“Anything helps. Coming in and donating a dollar, a 60 cent can, that’s a meal right there. So if you can scrounge up change through a couch or anything like that its more than welcome and will help more than they can believe,” says Hill.
Donations are being accepted through March 10th at the Pelham, Homewood, Tuscaloosa and Mobile locations.
